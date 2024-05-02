Create New Account
The Prisoner
🇺🇲 The United states of Israel: Laws don’t apply to Israel

StateSpox Patel on ICC/Israel: “We do not believe the ICC has jurisdiction on this, that being said, we work closely with the ICC on a number of key areas… Ukraine, Darfur, Sudan, but on this particular instance they just do not have jurisdiction”

Rules for thee but not for me

Source @Vanessa Beeley

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


