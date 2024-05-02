🇺🇲 The United states of Israel: Laws don’t apply to Israel
StateSpox Patel on ICC/Israel: “We do not believe the ICC has jurisdiction on this, that being said, we work closely with the ICC on a number of key areas… Ukraine, Darfur, Sudan, but on this particular instance they just do not have jurisdiction”
Source @Vanessa Beeley
