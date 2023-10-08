Could UFO’s and ET’s Be Here to Help Us?

Susan Swiatek - Virginia State MUFON Director

Until 2019, when the Pentagon finally admitted that they were seeing and tracking UFOs, the topic was taboo. If you spoke about UFOs, you were deemed crazy… or somehow a conspiracy theorist. ??? The fact is, though, people have been seeing, and interacting with, in some cases, UFOs and “star beings” for eons.





You can find documentation of this in the ancient Egyptian and Sumerian writings, in the Bible, in the Vedas, and in the accounts of pretty much every indigenous culture on planet Earth. In fact, the Book of Mormon cosmology teaches that Earth is but one of many inhabited planets in the universe. So, what’s the deal? Why are these ET “alien” beings visiting us and why has this been covered up by our government? (It is NOT covered up by the government of France and other countries, by the way.)





This question has weighed heavily on our Thursday guest, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) state director for Virginia, Susan Swiatek. Sue has been in the game as both an experiencer and an investigator for decades. She has put on many conferences and has been a featured speaker at events around the country. Additionally, her husband Rob is an aerospace engineer who has been featured on most of the major television networks speaking as an expert on the “UFO issue.”





Sue, also a member of the Fortean community, will share some of her best-case studies and fact-based stories with us – including stories with happy endings. In the end, the question isn’t ‘Are we alone?’ The question is, when will we be ready to be part of our much larger galactic community?