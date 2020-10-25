© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Door Slammed on the Secret Service Who Tried To Intimidate For Post On Facebook (January 10, 2019 )
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • October 25, 2020
Occurred on January 10, 2019 / San Antonio, Texas, USA
"My aunt posted a comment on a post on Facebook about Donald Trump and a few hours later the secret service came to our home with a local police officer. Before I began recording the agent was trying to intimidate and get in our home without a warrant. After an exchange of words they left."
"My aunt posted a comment on a post on Facebook about Donald Trump and a few hours later the secret service came to our home with a local police officer. Before I began recording the agent was trying to intimidate and get in our home without a warrant. After an exchange of words they left."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.