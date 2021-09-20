Education or Indoctrination - Democrat Socialism

How Public Schools Indoctrinate Kids Without Almost Anyone NoticingMany people have long suspected that governments sometimes attempt to indoctrinate their people to increase the government’s own power and influence. Unfortunately, ambitious governments will not stop at merely controlling what their people can do; they must control their minds.Indoctrination happens through many channels—entertainment, speeches, and censorship––but its main instrument is the school system. Teachers have a captive audience of malleable young minds for several years. They may not have figured out how to make students smart and productive, but they can at least make them submissive and obedient.Ohio mayor warns school board during meeting: Resign or face charges for 'child pornography'A mayor in Ohio told all five local school board members to resign during a board meeting or face charges over class material for high schoolers he deemed "child pornography.""It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom," Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert told the Hudson Board of Education during a meeting on Monday.Biden’s Vaccine Mandate is Grossly UnconstitutionalIrony” is quite possibly the least-understood word in the English language. It is not, as Alanis Morissette famously sang, “a black fly in your chardonnay,” and it is most certainly not a coincidence, as most seem to believe.Irony is the President of the United States effectively mandating a medical procedure just hours after his Vice President said that “when people are able to design their lives in a way that they can determine their own futures, we are a stronger democracy and we are a stronger nation. When people are able to make choices without government interference for themselves in terms of their well-being and the well-being of their family in consultation with whomever they choose, we are a stronger society.”The Rebranding of Socialism as 'Democratic Socialism'As we approach this year’s elections, the purveyors of socialism have tried to rebrand their product by calling it “democratic socialism.” The sales force and marketing department of democratic socialism, the Democratic Party, and the mainstream media, are plying a new fairy tale that democratic socialism is nothing like socialism. No siree, nothing like it, they sing in chorus. The chorus, however, is badly out of tune. Democratic socialism is not the wonderland of inclusiveness, social justice, equality, and happiness it is advertised to be.Are You One of 35 Million Mayflower Descendants? Here’s How to Find OutThere’s no doubt that the landing of the Mayflower in the ‘New World’ in 1620 is one of the most important events in American history. Whether you know all of the facts about this historic voyage or not, discovering a connection to this iconic American event would be truly exciting for any family historian. Yet, most of us have never seriously considered that we may be descended from a Mayflower passenger. After all, what are the chances?About CRPAThe California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA), founded in 1875, is a nonprofit membership and donor supported organization with tens of thousands of members throughout California. We need you!