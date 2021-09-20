© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Education or Indoctrination - Democrat Socialism
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • September 20, 2021
How Public Schools Indoctrinate Kids Without Almost Anyone Noticing
Many people have long suspected that governments sometimes attempt to indoctrinate their people to increase the government’s own power and influence. Unfortunately, ambitious governments will not stop at merely controlling what their people can do; they must control their minds.
Indoctrination happens through many channels—entertainment, speeches, and censorship––but its main instrument is the school system. Teachers have a captive audience of malleable young minds for several years. They may not have figured out how to make students smart and productive, but they can at least make them submissive and obedient.
https://thefederalist.com/2018/10/26/public-schools-indoctrinate-kids-without-almost-anyone-noticing/
Ohio mayor warns school board during meeting: Resign or face charges for 'child pornography'
A mayor in Ohio told all five local school board members to resign during a board meeting or face charges over class material for high schoolers he deemed "child pornography."
"It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom," Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert told the Hudson Board of Education during a meeting on Monday.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ohio-mayor-school-board-resign-face-charges-child-pornography
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate is Grossly Unconstitutional
Irony” is quite possibly the least-understood word in the English language. It is not, as Alanis Morissette famously sang, “a black fly in your chardonnay,” and it is most certainly not a coincidence, as most seem to believe.
Irony is the President of the United States effectively mandating a medical procedure just hours after his Vice President said that “when people are able to design their lives in a way that they can determine their own futures, we are a stronger democracy and we are a stronger nation. When people are able to make choices without government interference for themselves in terms of their well-being and the well-being of their family in consultation with whomever they choose, we are a stronger society.”
https://www.maciverinstitute.com/2021/09/bidens-vaccine-mandate-is-grossly-unconstitutional/
The Rebranding of Socialism as 'Democratic Socialism'
As we approach this year’s elections, the purveyors of socialism have tried to rebrand their product by calling it “democratic socialism.” The sales force and marketing department of democratic socialism, the Democratic Party, and the mainstream media, are plying a new fairy tale that democratic socialism is nothing like socialism. No siree, nothing like it, they sing in chorus. The chorus, however, is badly out of tune. Democratic socialism is not the wonderland of inclusiveness, social justice, equality, and happiness it is advertised to be.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/02/the_rebranding_of_socialism_as_democratic_socialism.html
Are You One of 35 Million Mayflower Descendants? Here’s How to Find Out
There’s no doubt that the landing of the Mayflower in the ‘New World’ in 1620 is one of the most important events in American history. Whether you know all of the facts about this historic voyage or not, discovering a connection to this iconic American event would be truly exciting for any family historian. Yet, most of us have never seriously considered that we may be descended from a Mayflower passenger. After all, what are the chances?
https://familyhistorydaily.com/genealogy-help-and-how-to/are-you-one-of-35-million-mayflower-descendants-heres-how-to-find-out/
About CRPA
The California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA), founded in 1875, is a nonprofit membership and donor supported organization with tens of thousands of members throughout California. We need you!
https://crpa.org/about-crpa/
Many people have long suspected that governments sometimes attempt to indoctrinate their people to increase the government’s own power and influence. Unfortunately, ambitious governments will not stop at merely controlling what their people can do; they must control their minds.
Indoctrination happens through many channels—entertainment, speeches, and censorship––but its main instrument is the school system. Teachers have a captive audience of malleable young minds for several years. They may not have figured out how to make students smart and productive, but they can at least make them submissive and obedient.
https://thefederalist.com/2018/10/26/public-schools-indoctrinate-kids-without-almost-anyone-noticing/
Ohio mayor warns school board during meeting: Resign or face charges for 'child pornography'
A mayor in Ohio told all five local school board members to resign during a board meeting or face charges over class material for high schoolers he deemed "child pornography."
"It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom," Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert told the Hudson Board of Education during a meeting on Monday.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ohio-mayor-school-board-resign-face-charges-child-pornography
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate is Grossly Unconstitutional
Irony” is quite possibly the least-understood word in the English language. It is not, as Alanis Morissette famously sang, “a black fly in your chardonnay,” and it is most certainly not a coincidence, as most seem to believe.
Irony is the President of the United States effectively mandating a medical procedure just hours after his Vice President said that “when people are able to design their lives in a way that they can determine their own futures, we are a stronger democracy and we are a stronger nation. When people are able to make choices without government interference for themselves in terms of their well-being and the well-being of their family in consultation with whomever they choose, we are a stronger society.”
https://www.maciverinstitute.com/2021/09/bidens-vaccine-mandate-is-grossly-unconstitutional/
The Rebranding of Socialism as 'Democratic Socialism'
As we approach this year’s elections, the purveyors of socialism have tried to rebrand their product by calling it “democratic socialism.” The sales force and marketing department of democratic socialism, the Democratic Party, and the mainstream media, are plying a new fairy tale that democratic socialism is nothing like socialism. No siree, nothing like it, they sing in chorus. The chorus, however, is badly out of tune. Democratic socialism is not the wonderland of inclusiveness, social justice, equality, and happiness it is advertised to be.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/02/the_rebranding_of_socialism_as_democratic_socialism.html
Are You One of 35 Million Mayflower Descendants? Here’s How to Find Out
There’s no doubt that the landing of the Mayflower in the ‘New World’ in 1620 is one of the most important events in American history. Whether you know all of the facts about this historic voyage or not, discovering a connection to this iconic American event would be truly exciting for any family historian. Yet, most of us have never seriously considered that we may be descended from a Mayflower passenger. After all, what are the chances?
https://familyhistorydaily.com/genealogy-help-and-how-to/are-you-one-of-35-million-mayflower-descendants-heres-how-to-find-out/
About CRPA
The California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA), founded in 1875, is a nonprofit membership and donor supported organization with tens of thousands of members throughout California. We need you!
https://crpa.org/about-crpa/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.