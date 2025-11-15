Pentagon suddenly worried China might learn US secrets… from a US arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Pentagon suddenly worried China might learn US secrets… From a US arms deal

🤥 President Donald Trump is weighing Saudi Arabia’s request for F-35 jets — but intelligence officials are already warning China could exploit the kingdom’s Chinese-built infrastructure.

♦️ Saudi Arabia has requested up to 48 F-35s. The proposal has undergone a major Pentagon review, but no final approval or agreement has been made yet.

♦️ A Pentagon intelligence assessment warns that China’s deep presence in Saudi telecoms, data centers, drones and missile projects could allow Beijing to glean sensitive F-35 technology if the sale goes ahead.

♦️ The potential deal faces additional obstacles: Israel’s legal right to maintain a military edge, concerns over tech security, and scrutiny from Congress.

Adding, Epstein about Imran Kahn, Pakistan ex-PM (imprisoned, unjustly)

Newly leaked 2018 Epstein emails call ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan 'very bad news'

Writing just days after Imran Khan's election victory, Epstein fumed to a contact: "Imran Khan in Pakistan is a much greater threat to the peace than Erdogan, Khomeini, Xi or Putin."

He later doubled down, calling Khan "really bad news," explicitly tying it to Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

👉 Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023. He was first convicted in the Toshakhana case, accused of illegally selling state gifts worth more than 140 million rupees (about $500,000) that he received as prime minister.

Then, in July 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the cypher case — for allegedly "disclosing state secrets."

🤔 Ironically, the cypher, which Khan disclosed, contained a memo from US diplomat Donald Lu, who promised Pakistan that "all will be forgiven" if Khan was removed from power.