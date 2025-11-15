Pentagon suddenly worried China might learn US secrets… from a US arms deal with Saudi Arabia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pentagon suddenly worried China might learn US secrets… From a US arms deal
🤥 President Donald Trump is weighing Saudi Arabia’s request for F-35 jets — but intelligence officials are already warning China could exploit the kingdom’s Chinese-built infrastructure.
♦️ Saudi Arabia has requested up to 48 F-35s. The proposal has undergone a major Pentagon review, but no final approval or agreement has been made yet.
♦️ A Pentagon intelligence assessment warns that China’s deep presence in Saudi telecoms, data centers, drones and missile projects could allow Beijing to glean sensitive F-35 technology if the sale goes ahead.
♦️ The potential deal faces additional obstacles: Israel’s legal right to maintain a military edge, concerns over tech security, and scrutiny from Congress.
Adding, Epstein about Imran Kahn, Pakistan ex-PM (imprisoned, unjustly)
Newly leaked 2018 Epstein emails call ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan 'very bad news'
Writing just days after Imran Khan's election victory, Epstein fumed to a contact: "Imran Khan in Pakistan is a much greater threat to the peace than Erdogan, Khomeini, Xi or Putin."
He later doubled down, calling Khan "really bad news," explicitly tying it to Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.
👉 Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023. He was first convicted in the Toshakhana case, accused of illegally selling state gifts worth more than 140 million rupees (about $500,000) that he received as prime minister.
Then, in July 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the cypher case — for allegedly "disclosing state secrets."
🤔 Ironically, the cypher, which Khan disclosed, contained a memo from US diplomat Donald Lu, who promised Pakistan that "all will be forgiven" if Khan was removed from power.