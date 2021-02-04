A young Dr. Vernon Coleman on ITV regional news - July 1981

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Here is a young Dr. Vernon Coleman, better known to some as the "Old Man in a Chair", on ATV Today (the then ITV regional news service for the midlands) in July 1981. Courtesy of the Media Archive for Central England (MACE).
Description: Dr. Vernon Coleman from Leamington Spa refuses to state the nature of his patients' illnesses on sick notes. He maintains that illnesses should be confidential and that the notes could ruin a patient's career. The Department of Health and Social Security, who pay sickness benefits, made a formal complaint and this afternoon Dr Coleman had to appear before a medical committee and was told that he faces a £1,000 fine if he continues to write 'ill health' on sick notes. Shots of Dr Vernon Coleman in his surgery and close up shot writing 'ill health' on sick note.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-L8RqNPdRzE
UnitedInvasion
Thanks to Brenda C for tip