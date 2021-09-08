The Chase scene from La Lune Dans Le Caniveau aka The Moon in the Gutter (1983)

In France, during the early 1980s, Catherine is heading home after hanging out in the local nightclubs and seedy bars. Marseille's night-time streets are not the safest place for a young lady to hang out, but Catherine is undeterred since she can be as rough and tumble as any dockside ho. And yet, she looks like an innocent strolling down the street in her white dress and matching high-heeled sandals.

But it's late, and the street is empty except for the water rushing down the gutter beside her. As the click-clack of her heels joins the sound of that flowing water, Catherine is unaware that she has an unwanted companion. Attracted to the pretty brunette, this unknown man precedes to follow her in his red shoes.

As this stalker closes in on his prey, Catherine finally notices the sound of his feet behind her. Startled, the girl quickens her pace, but so does this man in his red shoes.

Looking back at this stranger, Catherine is unsure if they're headed in the same direction or he's precisely following her. Stepping off the curb, Catherine moves to the opposite side of the street. And almost instantly, the man in the red shoes does the same. Confirming that he is pursuing her, Catherine makes a break for it.

As this brunette girl runs hard down the street, the frantic clicking of her heels is joined by the loud footfall of the red-shoes man. Unfortunately for Catherine, she ducks down a back alley that turns out to be a dead end.

Cornered and unable to escape from this stranger, Catherine is assault in every way imaginable. After having his way with her, the red-shoes man leaves Catherine on that filthy ground like a used condom. In a shocking reaction to this assault, Catherine produces a straight razor and slits her own throat. At least that's what the police have concluded.

Whether her brother, Gerard, believes this, it doesn't matter. All he knows is that his sister is dead, and they have not captured the person who did it. And thus, every night, he visits the spot in that alley where his sister breathed her last. And every night, he vows to find the man who did this to her and get his absolute revenge.