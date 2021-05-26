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TLS MISSION UPDATE: “Operation Water" by Jason Shurka
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116 views • May 26, 2021
In this video, I provide in-depth information regarding an ongoing operation between TLS and an extraterrestrial race from a planet known as “Tzia”. This update explains some of the unexplainable videos recently leaked showing unidentified crafts submerging themselves underwater and traveling at extremely high speeds. This is the first TLS update that is publicly addressing the cooperation between TLS & extraterrestrial life. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oczFA5Pafw
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