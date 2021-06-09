© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advanced Nurse Practitioner Talks About THE Jab
Follow
3
Share
Report
322 views • June 09, 2021
Defending Utah Radio and TV - 9 June 2021
Ben McClintock speaks with Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner, Becky Jenson, and her views on the controversial jabs and other related items.
Ben McClintock speaks with Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner, Becky Jenson, and her views on the controversial jabs and other related items.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.