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USA 45 President Donald J. Trump attends West Point Football Game / EUA 45 Presidente Donald J. Trump atiende Juego de FutBol en West Point [12-12-20]
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18 views • December 13, 2020
USA 45 POTUS Donald J. Trump attends West Point Army-Navy Football Game; tosses coin [12-12-20]
EUA 45 PDEUA Donald J. Trump atiende Juego de FutBol Army-Navy en West Point; lanza moneda [12-12-20]
EUA 45 PDEUA Donald J. Trump atiende Juego de FutBol Army-Navy en West Point; lanza moneda [12-12-20]
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