Babylon is fallen: Why we shouldn’t celebrate Christmas

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 8, 2025.





Pope Julias I declared December 25 as the “Day of Nativity” ca. 350 AD. He chose this date in a misguided attempt to “baptize” the popular pagan festival of “Saturnalia/Sol Invictus,” (the “birth of the unconquerable sun.”)





In 354, pope Liberius of Rome, the successor of pope Julius I, ordered the people to celebrate on December 25. He probably chose this date because the people of Rome already observed it as the Feast of Saturn, celebrating the birthday of the sun.

Source: Sechrist. Christmas.

World Book Encyclopedia, Volume 3. 1966, pp. 408-417.





False ‘gods’ throughout history that were said to have been born by a virgin on December 25.





HORUS: An Ethiopian-Sudanese God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 3,000 YEARS before Jesus.

BUDDHA: A Nepal God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 563 YEARS before Jesus.

KRISHNA: An Indian God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 900 YEARS before Jesus.

ZARATHUSTRA: An Iranian God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 1,000 YEARS before Jesus.

HERCULES: A Greek God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 800 YEARS before Jesus.

MITHRA: A Persian God, born 25th December, by a Virgin- 600 YEARS before Jesus.

DIONYSUS: A Greek God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 500 YEARS before Jesus.

TAMMUZ: A Babylonian God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 400 YEARS before Jesus.

HERMES: A Greek God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 200 YEARS before Jesus.

ADONIS: A Phoenician God, born 25th December, by a Virgin around 200 YEARS before Jesus.





Source: world history. https://www.nairaland.com/4251378/list-gods-born-virgin-25th





"If there was one who was more deeply concerned in the tragic death of Nimrod than another, it was his wife Semiramis, who, from an originally humble position, had been raised to share with him the throne of Babylon. . . In life her husband had been honored as a hero; in death she will have him worshipped as a god, yea, as the woman's promised seed, 'Zero-ashta,' who was destined to bruise the serpent's head, and who, in doing so, was to have his own heel bruised." The Two Babylons, p. 58-59.





Semiramis was revered by the people and was viewed by many as a priestess and goddess. Later on she also became known as "the queen of heaven."





The Christmas tree represents the body of Nimrod and is considered an idol. Jeremiah mentioned the decorating of the fir tree in Jeremiah 10:2-5. Jesus was not born in the winter time according to Luke 2:8.





