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China, Climate Change, And The Bigger Picture
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30 views • April 05, 2020
This is the final video in a series on climate change, and how it relates to other significant events described in Bible prophecy, including the rise of China, and the fall of the American empire (destruction of the USA). The current state of the planet is taking us closer and closer to a global dictatorship, from which there be no escape. So, what is the solution? How will we survive during such a regime? Watch this video to find out what you need to do to be prepared.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Mark of the Beast!: https://youtu.be/SnUcaUF0k1g
Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence! 666?: https://youtu.be/ayTM64YTzFo
Blockchain, Bitcoin, and the Mark of the Beast!: https://youtu.be/YnRiA8gsHEs
The Mark of the Beast (666) According to Jesus!: https://youtu.be/cJmyPylQ1T0
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Humans have caused climate change for 180 years by ANU TV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
02. Can Australia's PM Scott Morrison recover from the fires by BBC News
Fair use
03. Climate change effects in Cambodia by IOM - UN Migration
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Llegada de Scott Morrison, primer ministro de Australia by G20 Argentina
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
05. Ajit Chambers and Boris Johnson by Annie Mole
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up To The Problems Of Globalisation by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
07. Water issues hinder fire crews as roaring inferno consumes sprawling Concord mansion by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
08. Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
09. Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. These are the very Scriptures that testify about me - animated video background loop by Creator.King (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOfD...)
11. RFID Chip Implants for humans and animals. by sustainable illusion Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
12. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
13. POWERFUL HELLFIRE PREACHER DANNY CASTLE by C Hensley Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
14. CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
15. People's Climate March - Wrap-Up Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
16. Obama to Require Steeper Emissions Cuts by Wochit News FAIR USE
17. FREEDIO: "Mob riots" royalty free HD stock video footage by
FREEDIO:HD & 4K Royalty free stock video footages (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VurbB...)
18. Jesus Second Coming - Animated background by Facts Knowledge (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tuqbj...)
19. UNclimatechange by DSC_6170 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... NOT USED
20. Grizzly Bear on the park road by NPS Photo/Katherine Belcher/Denali National Park and Preserve https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. Climate Change and Currents by Andres Pruna https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. Free stock footage/Dry head skeleton death by
Free Stock Footage Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
23. Fire Storm 1080p Green Screen (& Black) Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
24. Demonstrating Quantum Supremacy by Google Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
25. President Obama's...by Charlie Spiering Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
26. Action on Climate Change, I by Newtown grafitti https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
27. Xie Zhenhua...by Global Climate Action Summit 2018 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
28.Obama to Require...by Wochit News FAIR USE
29. Marine pollution...by European Commission Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
30.Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Mark of the Beast!: https://youtu.be/SnUcaUF0k1g
Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence! 666?: https://youtu.be/ayTM64YTzFo
Blockchain, Bitcoin, and the Mark of the Beast!: https://youtu.be/YnRiA8gsHEs
The Mark of the Beast (666) According to Jesus!: https://youtu.be/cJmyPylQ1T0
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Humans have caused climate change for 180 years by ANU TV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
02. Can Australia's PM Scott Morrison recover from the fires by BBC News
Fair use
03. Climate change effects in Cambodia by IOM - UN Migration
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Llegada de Scott Morrison, primer ministro de Australia by G20 Argentina
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
05. Ajit Chambers and Boris Johnson by Annie Mole
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up To The Problems Of Globalisation by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
07. Water issues hinder fire crews as roaring inferno consumes sprawling Concord mansion by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
08. Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
09. Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. These are the very Scriptures that testify about me - animated video background loop by Creator.King (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOfD...)
11. RFID Chip Implants for humans and animals. by sustainable illusion Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
12. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
13. POWERFUL HELLFIRE PREACHER DANNY CASTLE by C Hensley Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
14. CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
15. People's Climate March - Wrap-Up Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
16. Obama to Require Steeper Emissions Cuts by Wochit News FAIR USE
17. FREEDIO: "Mob riots" royalty free HD stock video footage by
FREEDIO:HD & 4K Royalty free stock video footages (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VurbB...)
18. Jesus Second Coming - Animated background by Facts Knowledge (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tuqbj...)
19. UNclimatechange by DSC_6170 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... NOT USED
20. Grizzly Bear on the park road by NPS Photo/Katherine Belcher/Denali National Park and Preserve https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
21. Climate Change and Currents by Andres Pruna https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. Free stock footage/Dry head skeleton death by
Free Stock Footage Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
23. Fire Storm 1080p Green Screen (& Black) Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
24. Demonstrating Quantum Supremacy by Google Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
25. President Obama's...by Charlie Spiering Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
26. Action on Climate Change, I by Newtown grafitti https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
27. Xie Zhenhua...by Global Climate Action Summit 2018 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
28.Obama to Require...by Wochit News FAIR USE
29. Marine pollution...by European Commission Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
30.Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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