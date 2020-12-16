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Using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, psychiatrists can label anyone walking the Earth today as mentally ill.
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37 views • December 16, 2020
1. Psychiatry’s diagnostic criteria are literally voted into existence and inserted into the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders (DSM).
2. The whole Myth of the "Chemical Imbalance" was created to Sell Drugs.
Depicted as diagnostic tools, the DSM and ICD are not only used to diagnose mental and emotional disturbances and prescribe “treatment,” but also to resolve child custody battles, discrimination cases based on alleged psychiatric disability, augment court testimony, modify education, and much more. In fact, whenever a psychiatric opinion is sought or offered, the DSM or the ICD are presented and, increasingly accepted, as the final word on sanity, insanity, and so-called mental illness.
Using it, psychiatrists can enforce psychiatric drugging, seize your children and even take away your most precious personal freedoms.
It is psychiatry’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, and it is the engine that drives a $330 billion psychiatric industry.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/diagnostic-and-statistical-manual/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/introduction.html
2. The whole Myth of the "Chemical Imbalance" was created to Sell Drugs.
Depicted as diagnostic tools, the DSM and ICD are not only used to diagnose mental and emotional disturbances and prescribe “treatment,” but also to resolve child custody battles, discrimination cases based on alleged psychiatric disability, augment court testimony, modify education, and much more. In fact, whenever a psychiatric opinion is sought or offered, the DSM or the ICD are presented and, increasingly accepted, as the final word on sanity, insanity, and so-called mental illness.
Using it, psychiatrists can enforce psychiatric drugging, seize your children and even take away your most precious personal freedoms.
It is psychiatry’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, and it is the engine that drives a $330 billion psychiatric industry.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/diagnostic-and-statistical-manual/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/introduction.html
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