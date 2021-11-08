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General and Unlimited Power: Antifederalist Brutus No. 12
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40 views • November 08, 2021
Predicting that the structure of the federal court system would lead to centralization and consolidation of power - Brutus continues his warnings about the judiciary in his 2-part 12th paper.
Path to Liberty: November 8, 2021
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Path to Liberty: November 8, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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