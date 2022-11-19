Give Us a King - Walter Veith

At his best, Israel’s first king, Saul, represented some of the attributes of Christ. But later, Saul symbolized Satan and the basest attributes of humanity. In contrast, David represents those who submit to God and seek His virtues. Revelation 7, which describes the sealing of God’s people, gives further insight. Here, Judah (whose lineage included David and Christ) is first, while Benjamin (Saul’s tribe) is last. What can Israel’s first two kings teach us about ourselves and Jesus Christ, the King of kings?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.