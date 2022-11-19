Create New Account
Give Us a King - Walter Veith
Published 9 days ago

At his best, Israel’s first king, Saul, represented some of the attributes of Christ. But later, Saul symbolized Satan and the basest attributes of humanity. In contrast, David represents those who submit to God and seek His virtues. Revelation 7, which describes the sealing of God’s people, gives further insight. Here, Judah (whose lineage included David and Christ) is first, while Benjamin (Saul’s tribe) is last. What can Israel’s first two kings teach us about ourselves and Jesus Christ, the King of kings?

healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

