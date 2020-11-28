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Happy MOAB Friday - Trump to bring back firing squad - Big Pentagon Changes - 11.27.2020
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156 views • November 28, 2020
Santa Surfing Beach Broadcast gives a great update report on the election battles particularly the law suit filed in Georgia by Attorney Sydney Powell late Wednesday night. That the Governors of California and Georgia have used the COVID-19 lock-down as a cover for their money-laundering schemes while receiving COVID supply kick backs from the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) to enrich themselves. The NSA has evidence of those illegal and treasonous transactions.
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For other videos by Santa Surfing Beach Broadcast Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0v7VUtxrPnQWPgZx-WSzgw
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For other videos by Santa Surfing Beach Broadcast Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0v7VUtxrPnQWPgZx-WSzgw
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