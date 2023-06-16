Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Benching Tucker Carlson
94 views
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
Published 15 hours ago |

This is a video I made a while ago ... don't worry, I have a follow up coming soon.


Okay so I was wrong ... kinda.

I said in an earlier video Tucker was a hero. I'm not kicking him off the team, but I am putting him on the bench. And I am promoting the HOFT brothers to starting right-fielder.
As you know Tucker won't talk about 2000 Mules, nor will he condemn the police officers who murdered patriots on Jan 6th 2021.
It's all because he can't live without extreme wealth and fame. SHAME ON HIM.

Keywords
deathfox newstucker carlsonjoe bidenhunter bidenglobalismslaverygeorge carlin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket