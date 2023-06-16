Benching Tucker Carlson

This is a video I made a while ago ... don't worry, I have a follow up coming soon.
Okay so I was wrong ... kinda.
I said in an earlier video Tucker was a
hero. I'm not kicking him off the team, but I am putting him on the
bench. And I am promoting the HOFT brothers to starting right-fielder.
As you know Tucker won't talk about 2000 Mules, nor will he condemn the police officers who murdered patriots on Jan 6th 2021.
It's all because he can't live without extreme wealth and fame. SHAME ON HIM.
