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CDC admits at least 96% of deaths attributed to Covid19 were deaths from other causes but sheeple still believe in "pandemic"
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233 views • January 14, 2021
Even CDC admits covid statistics are inflated, it is ALL a LIE, HOAX & SCAM but braindead sheeple know better - "there is deadly pandemic, we are all going to die! More lockdowns, more restrictions because we are afraid!"
What a fucking morons - obedient sheeple are The Cancer of Humanity
This is a Proof that not only are the figures completely wrong but that the worlds media are completely corrupt and controlled for not pushing this important message.
Also proof the worlds governments are equally corrupt and controlled.
source
Jon Kirby
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cvNloum9UHnK/
What a fucking morons - obedient sheeple are The Cancer of Humanity
This is a Proof that not only are the figures completely wrong but that the worlds media are completely corrupt and controlled for not pushing this important message.
Also proof the worlds governments are equally corrupt and controlled.
source
Jon Kirby
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cvNloum9UHnK/
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