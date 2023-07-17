✈️ A Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Crashed into the Sea off the Coast of Yeysk, Krasnodar - Pilot in Parachute Sadly Died

✈️ A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed into the sea off the coast of Yeysk, Krasnodar.As seen in the video, the pilot managed to eject.What caused the accident and the condition of the pilot is not yet known.Edit: According to reports the pilot is alive but unconscious. 🙏Pray! I posted a video from this morning of 2 Su-25 working but from the Zaporozhye area.

The reason for this crash could be a technical malfunction, nothing yet known. Will update if more.

Update:

Russian military authorities said that the jet crashed following an engine failure during a training flight, according to state-run news agency Ria Novosti.

Online video footage shows the pilot ejecting from the aircraft as it headed towards the water. Emergency crews could not save the pilot, who reportedly died after getting tangled in his parachute.

In clip, a voice says: "The pilot just ejected from the plane, shall we go help him or not?"

A female voice is heard saying: "Is that supposed to happen? That's not supposed to happen, right?" before adding, "I am afraid."



