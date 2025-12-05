Turning The Porch Light Off



Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube





Parental Alienation, Grey Divorce

Inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com





I always thought, you'd come around

tell me how much, you can't go on

Tell me you're wrong, about it all

tell me you need me, in your arms





I've been waiting to be back in your life

Waiting for you, to make it all right

But the days, and nights, they come and go

Before too long I won't have, any more.





(Chorus)

So, I'm Turning the porch light off

I can't stand the wait any more

My heart can't take the pain of it all

So My head is letting you go...





I'm turning the porch light off

I can't stand the wait any more

My heart can't take the pain of it all

So My head is letting you go...





(verse)

I won't be wasting, precious time

Waiting for you, to change your mind

Looking for your headlights in the drive

waiting to end, these lonely nights





no, I will live my life, on my own

Nobody else, can fill your void

So many years you were my heart and soul

But your rejection, has taken its toll





(Chorus)

So, I'm Turning the porch light off

I can't stand the wait any more

My heart can't take the pain of it all

So My head is letting you go...

I'm turning the porch light off

I can't stand the wait any more

My heart can't take the pain of it all

So My head is letting you go...









I Am Letting You Go....



