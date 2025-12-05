© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turning The Porch Light Off
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube
Parental Alienation, Grey Divorce
Inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com
I always thought, you'd come around
tell me how much, you can't go on
Tell me you're wrong, about it all
tell me you need me, in your arms
I've been waiting to be back in your life
Waiting for you, to make it all right
But the days, and nights, they come and go
Before too long I won't have, any more.
(Chorus)
So, I'm Turning the porch light off
I can't stand the wait any more
My heart can't take the pain of it all
So My head is letting you go...
I'm turning the porch light off
I can't stand the wait any more
My heart can't take the pain of it all
So My head is letting you go...
(verse)
I won't be wasting, precious time
Waiting for you, to change your mind
Looking for your headlights in the drive
waiting to end, these lonely nights
no, I will live my life, on my own
Nobody else, can fill your void
So many years you were my heart and soul
But your rejection, has taken its toll
(Chorus)
So, I'm Turning the porch light off
I can't stand the wait any more
My heart can't take the pain of it all
So My head is letting you go...
I'm turning the porch light off
I can't stand the wait any more
My heart can't take the pain of it all
So My head is letting you go...
I Am Letting You Go....