Extraterrestrial History The Anunnaki Pantheon Return

The Annunaki are the ones that began civilization on Earth, by creating Man with part of their own DNA. And yes, Man was initially created as a gold mining slave. The Annunaki then upgraded Man to become sentient and gave him this world to have dominion over.



The Reptilians then came to Earth, and they have secretly enslaved Man ever since. The Annunaki have returned to free Man from this bondage….there was a lot of Pleiadian seeding in the Nordic lines, but since the Pleiadians and



Annunaki are essentially the same base race, there isn’t a lot of difference.



If you are Rh-, you have a direct connection to the Annunaki. If you are Rh+, your line is one of the created lines.



High IQ, eyes in the hazel, blue to green spectrum, industrious/innovative, protective of family, very high ethical and moral code, physically attractive (though this is of course in the eye of the beholder). But again, one should not assume that any of these traits denote “superior” genetics, because the infusion of other seeder groups has made such an assumption impossible.



There’s an old saying… “What you are is God’s gift to you. What you make of yourself is your gift to God.”