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TALKING GALACTIC: Christ Consciousness Ep1
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65 views • May 20, 2022
Master teachers Paramahansa Yogananada and Sri Babaji join in on a discussion on Christ Consciousness, sharing it's critical role in elevating out of the 3D construct and into the highest aspect of ourselves.
Nikola Tesla, speaking for a spirit teacher collective, shares how to reverse age and the state of illness.
Also shared is the means by which humanity will at last awaken from its stupor and some shocking news regarding walk-ins and (wink) people you thought you knew.
This show was originally recorded Jan 31, 2022.
In Talking Galactic, renowned psychic counselor Joyce Keller joins her daughter, author/producer Lane Keller in this ongoing discussion of current events filtered through a lively intuitive lens. Various galactic visitors drop by with messages, insights and guidance for viewers, helping to make TALKING GALACTIC a one-of-a-kind exchange that boosts your vibration and stretches your world view.
Joyce Keller and Lane Keller deliver real time, real world tools to help us out of manipulated programming and connect to our divine purpose with the help of master teachers who are actively working to help humanity.
Talking Galactic is a bi-weekly hour of fun, cosmic information. Let the demystification of abstract concepts and astral wisdom heal you of disillusionment, inaction, limiting mindsets, and release you from the matrix stronghold.
Joyce Keller has personally conducted thousands of life readings including connecting to loved ones who have passed away, and has included this wisdom in many of her 11 books ,including & Steps to Heaven (Simon & Schuster) and Why Are We Here? (ARE Press). Her TV appearances include guest and regular spots on Oprah, Geraldo, Good Morning America, Lifetime Network, and more. Send your questions for spiritual visitors, including which visitor you would like to hear from, to [email protected]. Please put GALACTIC QUESTIONS in caps in the subject line.
Links:
WWW.LIFESOURCE.GLOBAL
WWW.JOYCEKELLER.COM
SEND SHOW QUESTIONS TO:
[email protected]
BOOKS BY JOYCE:
The Joy of Miracles
Seven Steps To Heaven, How To Communicate With Those You've Loved and Lost
Why Am I Here?
BOOKS BY LANE:
Tale of Running Bear: A Picture Book for Adult-Minded Young People
A Mother's New World Order (NWO) Handbook: How to survive the Illuminati and other dangers
LIGHT YOUR FIRE: The Ayurveda Diet for Weight Loss: Boost Metabolism, Regain Health & Lose Weight Forever. A unique and simple system based on the ancient science of Ayurveda.
TRANSCRIPTS OF TALKING GALACTIC CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://www.lifesource.global/talking-galactic-transcripts
Nikola Tesla, speaking for a spirit teacher collective, shares how to reverse age and the state of illness.
Also shared is the means by which humanity will at last awaken from its stupor and some shocking news regarding walk-ins and (wink) people you thought you knew.
This show was originally recorded Jan 31, 2022.
In Talking Galactic, renowned psychic counselor Joyce Keller joins her daughter, author/producer Lane Keller in this ongoing discussion of current events filtered through a lively intuitive lens. Various galactic visitors drop by with messages, insights and guidance for viewers, helping to make TALKING GALACTIC a one-of-a-kind exchange that boosts your vibration and stretches your world view.
Joyce Keller and Lane Keller deliver real time, real world tools to help us out of manipulated programming and connect to our divine purpose with the help of master teachers who are actively working to help humanity.
Talking Galactic is a bi-weekly hour of fun, cosmic information. Let the demystification of abstract concepts and astral wisdom heal you of disillusionment, inaction, limiting mindsets, and release you from the matrix stronghold.
Joyce Keller has personally conducted thousands of life readings including connecting to loved ones who have passed away, and has included this wisdom in many of her 11 books ,including & Steps to Heaven (Simon & Schuster) and Why Are We Here? (ARE Press). Her TV appearances include guest and regular spots on Oprah, Geraldo, Good Morning America, Lifetime Network, and more. Send your questions for spiritual visitors, including which visitor you would like to hear from, to [email protected]. Please put GALACTIC QUESTIONS in caps in the subject line.
Links:
WWW.LIFESOURCE.GLOBAL
WWW.JOYCEKELLER.COM
SEND SHOW QUESTIONS TO:
[email protected]
BOOKS BY JOYCE:
The Joy of Miracles
Seven Steps To Heaven, How To Communicate With Those You've Loved and Lost
Why Am I Here?
BOOKS BY LANE:
Tale of Running Bear: A Picture Book for Adult-Minded Young People
A Mother's New World Order (NWO) Handbook: How to survive the Illuminati and other dangers
LIGHT YOUR FIRE: The Ayurveda Diet for Weight Loss: Boost Metabolism, Regain Health & Lose Weight Forever. A unique and simple system based on the ancient science of Ayurveda.
TRANSCRIPTS OF TALKING GALACTIC CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://www.lifesource.global/talking-galactic-transcripts
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