Letter “X” for the end times, world war 3 and rapture

X in Roman numeral is also means number 10 , Minister Paul had the dream about the Nuclear war related with number 10 ! THIS IS ANOTHER CONFIRMATION FROM THE LORD, IT IS INDEED THE NUCLEAR WAR AND WORLD WAR THREE WILL START TO OCCUR NEXT YEAR 2024 AND EVERYTHING I INFORM YOU HERE AND IN MY VIDEO have a connection with it !

Can you imagine, while I am posting this , the date today is the TENTH of August ! Nothing is coincident , the revelation from the Lord.

Wake up and be ready for the Lord's coming -the rapture ! If not, you have to endure 7 years tribulation !





X related with X-mas (Christmas) and The Beast System - The Antichrist. Number 10 or X were also the 10 kings, with 10 crowns and 10 horns : Rev 13:1, Rev 17:12 and Daniel 7:24 -THE BEAST SYSTEM -THE ANTICHRIST or THE LITTLE HORN come from 10 world leaders .



Scientists Working On Creating A New Government-Issued V@666ine For ‘Disease X’ That WHO Says Is ‘Coming Soon’ That's why Elon Musk changed Twitter name become "X"

According to some estimates, there is more than a one in four chance in the next decade of another global p@@ndemic. We don’t know whether this will be influenza, a coron@v!ru$ (like SAR$ and CON- VID), or something completely new. The World Health Organization refers to this unknown future threat as 'Disease X'. Par for the course here on Day 1,239 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.

"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJV)

You see, the Lord himself show us already with 2 Total Solar Eclipses all across America , August 21, 2017 and the next one April 8, 2024 will mark the letter "X" .

What's up with all the signs of letter "X" ? BECAUSE ALL BY DESIGN OR IT HAS BEEN PLANNING !

The rapture 2024 is sooner than many people think !

Right now, People are more dropping dead like flies from man made pestilences with lethal injection bioweapon, EMF attacks and other poisons and later on from the nuke strikes !

You have been warned, your blood is not in my hands anymore if you do not want to listen to get ready for the Lord Jesus Christ to come.



