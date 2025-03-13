March 13, 2025

rt.com





Vladimir Putin puts a personal touch to the liberation of Russia's Kursk region from Kiev's forces, as he visits the embattled territory where Moscow's operation has entered its final stage, while the invaders face encirclement. That's after Kiev makes a U-turn and agrees to talk peace. As Trump boasts about forcing Zelensky to cave in to his demands, we take a closer look at how Kiev violated previous agreements to buy time for itself to rearm. More than 150 people are arrested and 46 injured, as Argentinians protest against the economic policies of the country’s president.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/