A pair of Danish F-35 and a French refueling aircraft flew to the North Atlantic to practice operations in Arctic conditions. (video from yesterday, 16th)

Air support for massive ground forces of 15 hikers on Greenland?

Adding:

During the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, 47 Venezuelan military personnel, including nine women, were killed. This was announced by the head of the Defense Ministry, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, according to Primicia.

Also, according to him, civilians were killed.

“In the midst of this aggression, civilians and our brothers were killed. As you know, there were 32 comrades from Cuba who were with us, and there were 83 killed, more than 112 wounded, whom we treated (…) To the relatives of our martyrs - endless gratitude, because they gave us those boys with a firm determination and desire to defend our homeland, and they succeeded. Our condolences and support,” said Padrino during a ceremony awarding military personnel who participated in the defense of Venezuela on January 3.