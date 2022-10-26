Create New Account
RULE OF LAW OR LAW OF RULERS? - HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP
Patriots on Fire
Published a month ago

Show Info/Video: https://danhappel.com/rule-of-law-or-law-of-rulers-hunter-biden-laptop/

The two gentleman joining us today, are two great American patriots, and a powerful group of guys. Get ready for a kick ass show.

Terry Turchie, was the number 3 guy at the FBI counter terrorism unit... His leadership was the driving force behind the capture of two of the most elusive and solitary domestic terrorists in U.S. history.

Gus Dimitrelos -Was the top Forensic Expert for the Secret Service in the country, tasked to determine what was on Hunter Biden's laptop and if it had been tampered with.

He's going to share with us what he found on Hunters Laptop. Gus is the CEO of Cyber Forensics, Inc. an international digital forensics consulting and services corporation.

He is certified as a cyber and mobile forensics expert and has testified in International, Federal and State courts in classified, criminal and civil matters.

He is also a certified Federal and State court expert in cellular historical data reconstruction commonly referred to as cellular triangulation or call detail records (CDR) analysis.
