Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROPHETIC WARS OF THE BIBLE ARE HAPPENING NOW?
channel image
The New American
2267 Subscribers
120 views
Published Yesterday

Bill Salus has been predicting these biblical wars that lead into the tribulation for years. Now we seem to be at the beginning of it all. Even if you don't believe it, you will find it interesting.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Prophecy Depot Ministries Bill Salus - The Truth About the Israeli Defense Force - Tipping Point w/ Jimmy Evans and Bill Salus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIjnLD-SKE0


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
prophecytribulationend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket