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2 + 2 = 4
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16 views • September 24, 2019
This video shows with a funny example the difficulties normal people will face with maintaining mormality while mainstream media and institutes more and more promotes "better" alternatives for this and that disquised as "progress", "free thinking", "diversity", "freedom", etc. - alternatives, that in fact lead to retrogression and decline. What is the alternative to two plus two being four? Wold any alternative to "4" be better for understanding your economy? No, these efforts are only to confuse you - to capture your normality and waste your time. Don't let yourself be wasted.
Producer: Ideaman Studios
Producer: Ideaman Studios
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