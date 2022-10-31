Live UFO chat with Paul --084- More Paranormal, More UFOs chat - Pauls Goatman Demon or Pareidolia

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Resume analysis of Ghost footage
and see if Gabber wants to talk about his and perhaps
look at some UFO vids.
[00:16:20] (2) Main Topics begins - Resume analyzing my ghost
footage and filter the colours to bring out details.
[00:23:00] (3) Re-look at the Orb at feet more and bright orbs at end of video
[00:32:00] (4) Paul grabs frames of the big bright weird moving orb.
[00:36:00] (5) Back to the ghost apparition orb near where feet touched.
[00:43:00] (6) Enhancing the image in paint.net curves+ shows Goatman demon?
[00:51:00] (7) Mention NASA and bug footage mp4 corruption and explain how it happens
[01:33:00] (8) Trying to find dust orbs to compare
[01:41:30] (9) Demons living on us.. DUST Mites
[01:52:00] (10) SecCam LEDs how scatters IR light - Active IR vs Passive IR
[02:00:00] (11) Nocturnal News - Part 1- NASA UFOs resume DEBUNK on his claims
[02:16:00] (12) Lines of Rocks in Crater
[02:27:00] (13) Jasper wants to go over 2 suspect channels MrMBB333 and Planets
[02:38:00] (14) Trying to Find Mars Rover tool imprint Marks frauds use.
[02:54:36] (15) Found It!
[03:07:00] (16) Final look over fraud Mars site Thumbs and determine they are
AI Art created.
[03:31:00] (17) Resume Nocturnal News NASA Apollo 11 images debunk
[03:38:10] (18) 5min research on UFO image proves its a Lunar module and Tracey
is shilling is fan base and proves again hes not researching but trying to
find only images to call aliens and ufos!
[03:48:00] (19) GabberBeastTV shows his AI Art faking Mars images and
industrial engines and fossil's like that fraud site before used.
[03:51:21] (20) Gabber shows his Ghost Orbs from Outside and claims
trying to figure out they are natural or paranormal?
Paul warps up for the night....
here is link to original non compressed https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bAhYCLx3jD1a1XLio32pfmG4U5ZBb3CW/view?usp=sharing
cheers Paul.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is now HERE!
(https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs)
cheers Paul.
All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!
https://linktr.ee/totclinks
our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
Find all ways to donate here including monthly options
That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!
https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.