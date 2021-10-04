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TRUE CHRISTIANS WILL KNOW WHEN THE RETURN OF JESUS IS
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40 views • October 04, 2021
One of the most captivating events in all of the Bible is the return of Jesus! This video shows that the Bible says we can know when it is and it won't come to us as a surprise.
Click here to watch a longer video titled "Everything You Need to Know About The Rapture":
https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
Click here to watch a longer video titled "Everything You Need to Know About The Rapture":
https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
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