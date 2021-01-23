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Sri Chinmoy painting in China
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0 view • January 23, 2021
When spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) visited China in 2004/2005 he created a special series of paintings in the typical long vertical format. The session took place on January 1st, 2005 in Qingdao. Used colors were acrylics and the famous Chinese Black Ink. Enjoy the flow of creation, accompanied by traditional Chinese music.
Length: 1:06 h
Filmed and edited by Kedar Misani, kedarvideo Switzerland
Length: 1:06 h
Filmed and edited by Kedar Misani, kedarvideo Switzerland
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