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Zombie Sheep - Music Video
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47 views • November 09, 2020
Track written and produced in retaliation of the current ignorance and dismissal of information in today’s society.
Zombie Sheep walk among us. Their diet of consumer junk foods and info-tainment, their brains atrophied, their potential squandered, mind controlled, their attentions on self-serving consumerism.
Constructing their world view from a panel that produces moving pictures and sounds, they watch and listen to script puppets.
Stop watching mainstream media
https://soundcloud.com/user-251941436
https://www.looperman.com/tracks/detail/221385
LYRICS
For their number is legion
Mentally retarded
Mental retarded
But who are the mentally retarded and what are they really like
- Scream
Mentally retarded
You're Just a Zombie,
A Zombie Sheep
For their number is legion and where ever people live there also live the mentally retarded
Think for yourself
Think for yourself
Use you nekcuf brain
Use you nekcuf brain
Leave me the kcuf alone
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
A Zombie Sheep
But who are the mentally retarded and what are they really like
- Scream
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
You're Just a Zombie,
A Zombie Sheep
Think for yourself
Think for yourself
Use you nekcuf brain
You’re turning me nekcuf insane
Think for yourself
Think for yourself
Recover your nekcuf soul
Recover your nekcuf soul
Leave me the kcuf alone
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
A Zombie Sheep
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
A Zombie Sheep
For their number is legion
Me-me-me
- Scream
But who are the mentally retarded
Mentally retarded
Zombie Sheep walk among us. Their diet of consumer junk foods and info-tainment, their brains atrophied, their potential squandered, mind controlled, their attentions on self-serving consumerism.
Constructing their world view from a panel that produces moving pictures and sounds, they watch and listen to script puppets.
Stop watching mainstream media
https://soundcloud.com/user-251941436
https://www.looperman.com/tracks/detail/221385
LYRICS
For their number is legion
Mentally retarded
Mental retarded
But who are the mentally retarded and what are they really like
- Scream
Mentally retarded
You're Just a Zombie,
A Zombie Sheep
For their number is legion and where ever people live there also live the mentally retarded
Think for yourself
Think for yourself
Use you nekcuf brain
Use you nekcuf brain
Leave me the kcuf alone
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
A Zombie Sheep
But who are the mentally retarded and what are they really like
- Scream
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
You're Just a Zombie,
A Zombie Sheep
Think for yourself
Think for yourself
Use you nekcuf brain
You’re turning me nekcuf insane
Think for yourself
Think for yourself
Recover your nekcuf soul
Recover your nekcuf soul
Leave me the kcuf alone
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
A Zombie Sheep
You're Just a Zombie
Mentally retarded
A Zombie Sheep
For their number is legion
Me-me-me
- Scream
But who are the mentally retarded
Mentally retarded
Keywords
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