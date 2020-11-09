Zombie Sheep - Music Video

Track written and produced in retaliation of the current ignorance and dismissal of information in today’s society.Zombie Sheep walk among us. Their diet of consumer junk foods and info-tainment, their brains atrophied, their potential squandered, mind controlled, their attentions on self-serving consumerism.Constructing their world view from a panel that produces moving pictures and sounds, they watch and listen to script puppets.Stop watching mainstream mediaLYRICS⁣For their number is legionMentally retardedMental retardedBut who are the mentally retarded and what are they really like- ScreamMentally retardedYou're Just a Zombie,A Zombie SheepFor their number is legion and where ever people live there also live the mentally retardedThink for yourselfThink for yourselfUse you nekcuf brainUse you nekcuf brainLeave me the kcuf aloneYou're Just a ZombieMentally retardedA Zombie SheepBut who are the mentally retarded and what are they really like- ScreamYou're Just a ZombieMentally retardedYou're Just a Zombie,A Zombie SheepThink for yourselfThink for yourselfUse you nekcuf brainYou’re turning me nekcuf insaneThink for yourselfThink for yourselfRecover your nekcuf soulRecover your nekcuf soulLeave me the kcuf aloneYou're Just a ZombieMentally retardedA Zombie SheepYou're Just a ZombieMentally retardedA Zombie SheepFor their number is legionMe-me-me- ScreamBut who are the mentally retardedMentally retarded