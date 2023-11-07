Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mankind just fought its first SPACE BATTLE ... It was Israel vs WHO!
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Nov 6, 2023


In what may have been the first space battle in the history of mankind, Israel has shot down a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels which had left the atmosphere. Glenn and Stu discuss this development and how unexpected it is that the Houthis are involved: "Star Wars has begun ... who knew?" Glenn and Stu also break down the weekend's anti-Israel protest at the White House and why the Biden administration waited to paint over the vandalism the protesters left on the White House's gates.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XayP9JY7Ixg

Keywords
protestisraelglenn beckmankindmissileanti-israelstar warsyemenvandalismshot downhouthispace battle

