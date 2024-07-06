Maria Zeee’s Spotlight on COVID Deceit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week many Australians reported having their intelligence insulted by mainstream media outlet Channel 7’s ‘After COVID’ Spotlight segment. Tonight Maria Zeee takes us through an analysis of the COVID deceit, highlighting the criminality of what the Australian government, media, health officials in our country and worldwide did during COVID