ETHICS - The Absolute Truth - A Christian Perspective on Ethics and Morality — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

Ethics: All mankind knows there is an absolute right and wrong. Though men know The God of Christianity is the source of ethics, they suppress this truth in unrighteousness.

This video challenges the notion of moral relativism and presents the case for a universal standard of right and wrong.

