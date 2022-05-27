WHO Update: Psyops Everywhere - Don't Get Sucked In, Texas Shooting & More

Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.Learn why you are not getting sufficient minerals from your food or vitamins:Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @This episode Sarah gives another update about the WHO and the amendment vote that was scheduled for Tuesday May 25th. She also discusses the Texas Shooting and several examples to show that politician's actions clearly show that they do not care about your kids. Any attempt to take away guns will not be for the children or for the safety of citizens. People must understand this. It is simply to assist in the globalist world wide power grab that is currently underway. Don't be fooled by the chaos and the psyops.As mentioned in the video, see more about Mike Wilkerson and his amazing story on his Youtube channel atSolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:See my exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.