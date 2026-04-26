Israeli Ground Invasion Prophecy Fulfills Soon. IDF Is Ruthless In War w/ Iran. Netanyahu Cancer

Prophecy depicts the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) As Ruthless During Their Iran War. US deploys 50,000 troops and significant air and naval assets to Middle East amid 2026 Iran conflict. Is a ‘Surprise Strike’ on the Way as Trump Sends More Troops to Iran? Hegseth warns Iran that US forces will ‘shoot to destroy’ any ships laying mines in Strait of Hormuz. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned Friday that the U.S. military “will shoot to destroy” any Iranian ships that are laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the Iranian regime has a “historic chance to make a serious deal” and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports is “tightening by the hour.”





Netanyahu says he hid prostate cancer from public because of Iran war. Istraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he delayed revealing his diagnosis to prevent Iran from using it as "propaganda." He said treatment had left "no trace" of the cancer.





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