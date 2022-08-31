TikTok is Like Drug, Says Wall Street Analysts

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f500bd0
08/28/2022 According to some analysts, browsing TikTok is “like taking crack cocaine”. Some government officials said TikTok’s algorithm that pushes videos to the users can induce eating disorders, self harm and even suicide among young viewers. US state attorneys general from multiple states started looking into TikTok