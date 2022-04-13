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Kim Osbøl: This is exactly how I Feel and 'Think'! [13.04.2022]
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109 views • April 13, 2022
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Dr. Tom Cowan: A Conversation with Dr. Amandha Vollmer [07.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5DoWBNs6zPx/
David Dees Pics: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=David+Dees+&;t=h_&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
Full clip and source:
A Fountain Of Truth With Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer (Trailer)
1,317 views Streamed live on Mar 3, 2022
Bards of Freedom
1.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ufZpJWDbF1o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmFLoFUo7seNfilBAN0mv6w
Dr. Tom Cowan: A Conversation with Dr. Amandha Vollmer [07.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5DoWBNs6zPx/
David Dees Pics: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=David+Dees+&;t=h_&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
Full clip and source:
A Fountain Of Truth With Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer (Trailer)
1,317 views Streamed live on Mar 3, 2022
Bards of Freedom
1.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ufZpJWDbF1o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmFLoFUo7seNfilBAN0mv6w
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