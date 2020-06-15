Who Is Bill Gates? (Full Documentary, 2020)

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TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill Gates? documentary in a single upload. Please help to spread the word about this documentary, including the audio and video downloads and hyperlinked transcript at corbettreport.com/gates