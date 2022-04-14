Humanitarian Organization Member Who Has Spoken With the Belgian Prime Minister Says the Cause of the NFSC Is Amazing

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04/12/2022 【Ukraine Rescue】04/12/2022 Philip, member of a Belgian Humanitarian Organization “Humans Now”, is interviewed by NFSC volunteer Nicole. Philip has spoken with the Belgian Prime Minister in Medyka and praises his humanitarian work. After hearing about the cause of the NFSC, Philip says that what it’s doing is amazing, and he really hopes that it will succeed.