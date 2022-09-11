Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Truth About Smart Cities - Dominic Perrottet Announcement
369 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee


September 9, 2022


This week, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet officially announced the NSW Plan for Smart Cities, extending the original plan of Sydney being split into three cities to a "six city" vision.


Many do not understand just how sinister this plan is. Share this everywhere.


To see the full report on the truth about Australia's Smart Cities, visit this link:


https://zeeemedia.com/interview/the-alex-jones-show-guest-host-maria-zeee-smart-cities-future-global-lockdown-plans-revealed/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jfpp1-the-truth-about-smart-cities-dominic-perrottet-announcement.html


=======================


Keywords
current eventsaustraliasmart citiessydneynew south walesnswmaria zeeedominic perrottetsix city vision

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket