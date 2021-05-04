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THE NBA USES MAGNETIC RIMS PROOF
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213 views • May 04, 2021
Bread and Circuses to keep you busy. While they put together a fake illness with a bio weapon cure.
Just sayin. If you want the magnets to stay on then you have to pay homage to the Devil
Lebron James - His God is Lucifer - he pays homage to keep the magnets turned on during his shots:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nyGZs2O4pSmt/
Source: Jack Sempay on the Tube via Jim Crenshaw
Just sayin. If you want the magnets to stay on then you have to pay homage to the Devil
Lebron James - His God is Lucifer - he pays homage to keep the magnets turned on during his shots:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nyGZs2O4pSmt/
Source: Jack Sempay on the Tube via Jim Crenshaw
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