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18-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN ITALY MURDERED. LETS JUST CALL IT WHAT IT IS. IT IS OUT AND OUT MURDER
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120 views • June 16, 2021
Dies from blood clots two weeks after being vaccinated. If she had been shot or stabbed to death in my mind it would be no different. In this case she was jabbed instead of stabbed. No difference. It was pre meditated murder.
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