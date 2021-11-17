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Elites Normalize Vaxx Deaths: Media Says Baby Heart Defects Caused By Climate
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114 views • November 17, 2021
Source and description The Stew Peters Show
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is…you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! Also, people are depressed too. Depression and anxiety. Yep, that’s the cause.
There’s a new pair of “studies” the Powers That Be are hyping up. The first one claims that there is a higher risk of heart disease right now. And the cause is…you guessed it, it’s anxiety about Covid! Also, people are depressed too. Depression and anxiety. Yep, that’s the cause.
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