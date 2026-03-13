Moment of the American/Israel strikes on the capital, Tehran, amidst the Iranians' chants against the Israeli & American entities.

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The moment of the American/ Israel strikes on the capital, Tehran, amidst the Iranians' chants against the Israeli and American entities.
Adding:
A woman was killed when a US-Israeli airstrike struck near the Quds Day march in Tehran. Despite the attack, large crowds continued the rally, showing defiance and resilience. (bloody photo was shown)
Thumbnail: Iconic picture from today’s rallies in Tehran.
“No to humiliation.”