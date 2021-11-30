DR SUZANNE HUMPHRIES, MD - SMOKE, MIRRORS, & THE "DISAPPEARANCE" OF POLIO (VACCINES)In this lecture, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD, explains how she began treating patients in 2009 with complete kidney failure after receiving vaccinations, which led her to further investigate vaccinations. When she saw the hospital she was working at in 2009 give flu vaccines to very sick people upon admittance, she sounded the alarm, but was ignored. She looked for scientific research that had been conducted on giving vaccines to sick people, and found none. This led her to a more exhaustive look at the “science” behind vaccines. Dr. Humphries has written previously regarding the myth that vaccines eradicated polio (See: Did Vaccines Really Eradicate Polio?)Dr. Suzanne Humphries:There is plenty of confusion on the topic of vaccination, especially amongst brainwashed doctors who trusted their medical schools. Then the unsuspecting, trusting public trusts them…because the medical establishment must know best, right? And doctors are nice people, trying to do a good thing. True. I was once one of those brainwashed doctors who believed in the benevolence of the medical system and believed that all I learned was the best that modern times had to offer. It is blazingly clear to me now though, that much of what is taught in medical school is enormously limited. I now see that most doctors are little more than blind slave-technicians who follow the dogma they were taught and were rewarded for repeating, even as the truth unfolds in front of them dictating otherwise. (See: Did Vaccines Really Eradicate Polio?)About Dr. Suzanne HumphriesSuzanne Humphries, MD is a conventionally educated, allopathically trained medical doctor. Prior to medical school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Rutgers University. After a two year stint as the head technician in a research biochemistry lab, she went to medical school, graduating from Temple University School of Medicine in 1993. She then explored the area of social medicine in the Bronx, NY, where she completed her 3-year medical residency. At this juncture, Dr Humphries became more aware of the failures of primary care medicine, observing that doctors are largely trained to prescribe drugs and hunt down disease. Despite this approach, the patients continued to get sicker, requiring more drugs and ultimately developing degenerative diseases. “Evidence-based medicine,” turned out, in her opinion, to be a huge misnomer. Not wanting involvement in the generation of chronically ill patients, she opted to work at the other end of the allopathic continuum and completed a fellowship in Nephrology. After 14 years of practicing allopathic kidney medicine, her perspective on the overall success of the allopathic paradigm has developed and matured.