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Is Hunter Biden lying? | Bernard Kerik and Sheriff David Clarke examine
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20 views • April 08, 2021
HUNTER BIDEN: Bernard Kerik and Sheriff David Clarke comment on the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop and what the FBI might be aware of and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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