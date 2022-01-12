Kazakhstan’s President Has Given Shoot-To-Kill Order Against Protestors

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01/07/2022 Kazakhstan’s president gave an order to law enforcement agencies and the army to shoot to kill without warning. Moscow sent its own soldiers to help stop the uprising in the former Soviet state. Mukhtar Ablyazov, an exiled former banker and cabinet minister turned opponent of the government, told Reuters the West must counter Russia’s move. If not, then Kazakhstan will turn into Belarus and Putin will methodically impose his program of re-creation of a structure like the Soviet Union.