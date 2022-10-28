Disaster or Correction?

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In the current state of affairs, the main issues are matters of whether we are deceived by lies and led to apparent disaster, or figure out how to make a significant correction in how to proceed from here.
Insight Minute is a brief exploration of ideas serving betterment, better mind, and well-being by Jon of Yeswise.com.